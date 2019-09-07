Mako Vunipola, Nowell to miss World Cup group games

England coach Eddie Jones has revealed that he will be without both Mako Vunipola and Jack Nowell for at least the first two games of the Rugby World Cup due to injury

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019) :England coach Eddie Jones has revealed that he will be without both Mako Vunipola and Jack Nowell for at least the first two games of the Rugby World Cup due to injury.

Vunipola aggravated a hamstring injury when he made a brief return against Ireland late last month, while Nowell has been making good progress from a serious ankle injury.

"We feel that he (Vunipola) will be right possibly for game three or four," said Jones, after his side's 37-0 win over Italy at St James's Park on Friday in their final World Cup warm-up.

"Jack in the last couple of days has taken off and we've had to hold him back, but he should be right again around the same time as Mako.

"He (Vunipola) is a very important player and we are very confident that he will make a very important contribution for us."England open their campaign against Tonga on September 22 before taking on the United States four days later.

However, Jones will hope to have both fit for the far tougher tests against Argentina on October 5 and France a week later.