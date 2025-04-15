Malam Jabba Ski Resort Hosts Grand Dinner To Promote Skiing, Winter Tourism In Pakistan
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 15, 2025 | 11:04 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Malam Jabba Ski Resort on Tuesday hosted a grand dinner in honour of the International Advisory board (IAB) members here at a local hotel as part of its efforts to boost winter tourism and skiing in Pakistan.
The event brought together high-level dignitaries, tourism stakeholders and international advisors committed to shaping the future of ski sports in Pakistan.
The IAB plays a vital role in offering strategic direction for enhancing visitor experiences, attracting international tourism and investment,and developing world-class ski infrastructure in the country.
The dinner was attended by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, members of the IAB Board, including Lord Sarfraz of Kensington, Chair of the International Advisory Board, Lord Lancaster of Kimbolton TD PC, former National Security Advisor, UK, Waqar Malik, Ambassador at Large , Ahmer Bilal Soofi, fomer Federal Minister and Yousaf Jamal Shah, senior lawyer and decretary to the Board.
Talking to APP, Lord Sarfraz of Kensington underlined the importance of such collaborations in promoting Pakistan as a premier skiing destination.
He said that Pakistan’s breathtaking mountain ranges, particularly in the northern regions and Malam Jabba offer immense potential for winter sports development. "But we will also have to engage local people to get the desired results," he said.
Ahmer Bilal Soofi said: "Pakistan possesses a proper skiing infrastructure. The nature has bestowed the country with stunning mountains, which are perfect for any skiing. I'm sure soon it will an ideal hub for international skiing events," he added.
He underscored a collective commitment to reviving Pakistan’s image as a haven for adventure and eco-tourism.
Meanwhile, attendees engaged in productive discussions on sustainable tourism models, international collaborations and strategies to position Pakistan prominently on the global ski map.
The event concluded on a high note with optimism and renewed momentum for transforming Pakistan into a global hotspot for skiing and winter sports.
