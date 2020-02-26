UrduPoint.com
Malam Jabba To Host First-ever 'Swat Snow Marathon' For Tourism Promotion

Wed 26th February 2020 | 04:14 PM

Malam Jabba to host first-ever 'Swat Snow Marathon' for tourism promotion

Malam Jabba is set to host the first-ever 'Swat Snow Marathon' at 9,000 foot-high sloop next month to promote winter sports and adventure tourism in Swat's snowy peaks

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Malam Jabba is set to host the first-ever 'Swat Snow Marathon' at 9,000 foot-high sloop next month to promote winter sports and adventure tourism in Swat's snowy peaks. The Tourism Corporation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) in collaboration with private sector was organizing three types of marathon races on March, seven which aimed at promoting Malam Jabba as a top adventure travel destination, Spokesperson of Samson Group of Companies Samar Sabeen told APP on Wednesday.

"Tracks of various lengths including 21 km (kilometer), 10km and 5km have been prepared for three categories of races under the 'Swat Snow Marathon'," she said.

Sabeen said cash prizes for top three positions in 21km long race would be Rs 100,000, 50,000 and 35,000, respectively. prize money for 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions in 10km race would be Rs50,000, 35,000 and 25,000, respectively.

Top three position holders of 5km race would be given cash prizes of Rs 30,000, 20,000 and 10,000, respectively, she added.

Sabeen urged the students, professionals, journalists and other segments of societies to participate in the marathon races to project the true image of Pakistan.

To a query, she said similar type of a race was held at Khunjrab Pass last year in which a huge number of foreign and local tourists took part.

\395

More Stories From Sports

