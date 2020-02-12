Malam Jabba is all set to host 'International Snowboarding Championship 2020' at 9,000 foot-high sloop next week, with an aim to promote the area as one of the top adventure travel destination of Swat

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Malam Jabba is all set to host 'International Snowboarding Championship 2020' at 9,000 foot-high sloop next week, with an aim to promote the area as one of the top adventure travel destination of Swat.

The four-day event, organizing by the Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) in collaboration with Samson Group of Companies, would commence from February 18 , an official source told APP on Wednesday. The event was financing by the TCKP which was committed to promote tourism and winter sports in the province, he added.

The official said some 15 international players from Afghanistan and Iran had expressed keenness for partaking in the championship.

Around 20 local players were expected to participate in the event, featuring a few games like parallel joint slalom and joint slalom, he added.

He said male ski teams would compete in parallel joint slalom and joint slalom during first two days of the championship while the competitions among female players would kick-off on February 20.

Prize money for the top three positions in each game would be Rs 100,000, 75,000 and 25,000, respectively, he added.

Malam Jabba was hosting a second winter sport competition in the present month that showed the government's commitment towards tourism promotion, the spokesperson of Samson Group of Companies said while highlighting the adventure tourism potential of Malam Jabba.

She said a large number of tourists thronged the valley during the recently held competition and same was being expected for the upcoming games.

The spokesperson said her company had also organized a winter sports festival last month that drew tourists from all parts of the world.

