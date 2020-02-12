UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malam Jabba To Host 'Int'l Snowboarding Championship 2020' Next Week

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 05:47 PM

Malam Jabba to host 'Int'l Snowboarding Championship 2020' next week

Malam Jabba is all set to host 'International Snowboarding Championship 2020' at 9,000 foot-high sloop next week, with an aim to promote the area as one of the top adventure travel destination of Swat

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Malam Jabba is all set to host 'International Snowboarding Championship 2020' at 9,000 foot-high sloop next week, with an aim to promote the area as one of the top adventure travel destination of Swat.

The four-day event, organizing by the Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) in collaboration with Samson Group of Companies, would commence from February 18 , an official source told APP on Wednesday. The event was financing by the TCKP which was committed to promote tourism and winter sports in the province, he added.

The official said some 15 international players from Afghanistan and Iran had expressed keenness for partaking in the championship.

Around 20 local players were expected to participate in the event, featuring a few games like parallel joint slalom and joint slalom, he added.

He said male ski teams would compete in parallel joint slalom and joint slalom during first two days of the championship while the competitions among female players would kick-off on February 20.

Prize money for the top three positions in each game would be Rs 100,000, 75,000 and 25,000, respectively, he added.

Malam Jabba was hosting a second winter sport competition in the present month that showed the government's commitment towards tourism promotion, the spokesperson of Samson Group of Companies said while highlighting the adventure tourism potential of Malam Jabba.

She said a large number of tourists thronged the valley during the recently held competition and same was being expected for the upcoming games.

The spokesperson said her company had also organized a winter sports festival last month that drew tourists from all parts of the world.

\395

Related Topics

Afghanistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Iran Swat Company Male Same Money February 2020 Event All From Government Top

Recent Stories

Mahathir won hearts of Kashmiri people: AJK presid ..

2 minutes ago

Shehzad Roy challenges corporal punishment before ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy’s Dynamic Maritime Exercise Seaspa ..

9 minutes ago

Sanam Marvi’s husband refuses allegations of dom ..

13 minutes ago

Int'l Automobile Federation Postpones Formula One ..

45 seconds ago

Indian Foreign Ministry Organizes 2nd Trip to Jamm ..

46 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.