Malam Jabba Winter Sports Festival begins amidst great fun

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :The three-day Malam Jabba Winter Sports Festival 2020 got under way amidst great fun and enthusiasm with skiers from all across the country turned up at the scenic tourist resort Malam Jabba in Swat Valley on Friday.

Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) in collaboration in collaboration with the Swat district administration and other partners from private sector is oraganising the festival. The festival is featuring a number of winter sports games including skiing, speed skating, ice hockey, sledding and tobogganing, music show, food, display of handicrafts and others.

The TCKP Managing Director, Junaid Khan, who is going to represent Pakistan in Spain Expo to highlite the tourism potential to the western world, said that proper arrangements have been made to hold the winter sports gala in a befitting manner to lure more tourists and visitors to the famous valley of fairy tales.

Malam Jabba is the only civil skiing resort in Pakistan at about 8500 feet above the sea level. Besides skiing, he said alpine ski, skating competitions for both Under-15 boys and girls and seniors, curling, snow-tubing and others were also part of the gala.

Junaid Khan said that the sports extravaganza was aimed at reviving the scenic places, rehabilitating the archaeological and heritage sites and provision of missing facilities to boost tourism in the province to attract tourists and visitors to the serene spots.

He also said the festival is going to send a positive message to the world that peace had been restored and tourism activities in full swing in Malakand and Hazara divisions and elsewhere in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. "We have blessed by Almightly Allah to have 70 percent of the tourism potential in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," Junaid Khan added.

He said strenuous efforts were being made to develop scenic spots and make facilities available there to attract domestic and foreign tourists to the province.

New tourism sites have been developing even in the other part of the country according to the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan besides ensuring due facilities to the local and foreign tourists.

KP has also been gifted with abundant natural beauty of lush green valleys, snow-capped mountains, deserts, rivers, landscapes, rich cultural and traditional heritage and history, springs, streams and serene spots, he further added. It is, on the one hand, blessed with a vast mineral and agricultural reserves and resources while the plentiful natural beauty and magnificent splendour is one of its other characteristics the province possessing, he added.

There are natural springs of cool and sweet water, rhythmic waterfalls, lofty snow-covered mountains, green pastures, valleys and zigzag rivers and streams flowing with fresh water, he said, adding "Because of these attractions, millions of people visit to experience the beauty it has to offer." He further added that the incumbent government at its very outset took some drastic and tangible measures to boost tourism in KP.

The provincial government, he said, has taken worth mentioning steps that led to promotion of tourism, sports and preserving the rich heritage, cultural and archaeology sites in the province and that is why the TCKP is the front-runner and has always been playing lead role in implementing initiatives for boosting tourism in the province.

The TCKP's active and vital role has been yielding positive results in attracting foreign and domestic tourists to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he remarked. In the past, the TCKP, he said, has also arranged several events, including paragliding, rafting, zip-lining and safari train tours for domestic and foreign tourists.