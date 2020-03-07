UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malan Added To South Africa Squad For India

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 11:08 PM

Malan added to South Africa squad for India

Opening batsman Janneman Malan has been added to South Africa's squad for three one-day internationals in India, Cricket South Africa announced on Saturday

Potchefstroom, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Opening batsman Janneman Malan has been added to South Africa's squad for three one-day internationals in India, cricket South Africa announced on Saturday.

Malan will be part of a 16-man squad which will depart from Johannesburg on Sunday. The first match is in Dharamshala on Thursday.

Malan, 23, was not included in a squad which was announced last Monday after being out first ball on his one-day international debut against Australia two days earlier.

He made a strong claim for inclusion when he scored a match-winning 129 not out in the second match against Australia in Bloemfontein on Wednesday.

Malan made 23 in the final match against Australia on Saturday.

Related Topics

India Cricket Australia Bloemfontein Johannesburg South Africa Sunday From

Recent Stories

Bosch stars as Sharks leap to top of Super Rugby

1 minute ago

Liberia suspends petrol import licenses over fuel ..

1 minute ago

Liverpool bounce back to beat Bournemouth

1 minute ago

South Africa reports second coronavirus case

1 minute ago

Turkey to stop migrants from risky Aegean sea cros ..

8 minutes ago

Coronavirus Cases in Italy Surge by 1,200 to 5,800

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.