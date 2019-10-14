Malaysia, Bangladesh women baseball teams likely to visit Pakistan soon

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :The women baseball teams of Malaysia and Bangladesh are likely to tour Pakistan in near future to participate in the tri-nation series in Islamabad.

"We are in touch with our counterparts in Malaysia and Bangladesh. They have expressed their willingness to send their women teams to Pakistan for the three-nation baseball series," president of Pakistan Federation Baseball President (PFB), Syed Fakhar Ali Shah told APP.

However, he said that the federation would need Pakistan Sports Board's (PSB) support to hold the event. "We are mulling to hold this series before the end of year. But will need PSB cooperation for that. The main issue is that of accommodation of the players.

"There is a very good baseball ground at Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad where we intend the event in December. We'll request the board to provide lodging for the three teams," he added.

Fakhar said that both Malaysia and Bangladesh were highly impressed by the quality of baseball sport in Pakistan and wanted to send their teams to give exposure to their players.

"They want to send their teams to Pakistan because they know we've some top-class women players and playing against us will benefit their players," he added.

He said that Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), Dr Fehmida Mirza had recently asked the national sports' federations to contact the board and provide the details of the foreign teams, who could visit Pakistan. "We'll write to the board to seek its help and if it gives a go ahead signal it will be very good sign for women baseball in Pakistan.

Keeping in view Pakistan's performances at the international level Baseball needed proper patronage to pose a challenge to world's strong sides.

Fakhar said Pakistan women team would also feature in Asian Baseball Cup, taking place in Zhongshan, China from November 9-15. We will send a 20-member squad for the Cup. Our four-week training camp to prepare a strong outfit for the event is underway in Lahore, he added.

