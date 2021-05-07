UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysia Open Postponed Due To Virus Surge

Muhammad Rameez 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 03:13 PM

Malaysia Open postponed due to virus surge

The Malaysia Open badminton tournament due to take place this month has been postponed because of a worsening coronavirus outbreak, organisers said Friday, leaving only one qualifying event for the Olympics

Kuala Lumpur (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :The Malaysia Open badminton tournament due to take place this month has been postponed because of a worsening coronavirus outbreak, organisers said Friday, leaving only one qualifying event for the Olympics.

The competition was scheduled for May 25-30 but will now happen on future dates which are not yet decided, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said.

"The recent surge in cases left no choice but to postpone the tournament," they said in a statement.

Infections have climbed sharply in Malaysia in recent weeks, prompting authorities to tighten curbs in the capital Kuala Lumpur -- where the tournament was due to happen.

The BWF confirmed the rescheduled competition would no longer take place in the Olympic qualifying window.

This leaves the Singapore Open from June 1 to 6 as the only qualifying event before the Games, which start in July.

As with other sports, the badminton Calendar has been thrown into chaos due to the pandemic, with many events cancelled worldwide in the past year.

Related Topics

World Sports Badminton Kuala Lumpur Singapore Malaysia May June July Olympics Event From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

43 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

10 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

10 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.