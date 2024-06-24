Malaysia to host 3-day Pakistani Tape Ball Cricket contest

For the first time in Malaysia's history, the city of Kuala Lumpur will host a three-day Pakistani tape ball cricket tournament titled "Meri Cricket Meri Jeet," starting on June 28

MIRPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) For the first time in Malaysia's history, the city of Kuala Lumpur will host a three-day Pakistani tape ball cricket tournament titled "Meri Cricket Meri Jeet," starting on June 28.

This highly anticipated event is organized in collaboration with Bank Al Habib and IPG, a press release said on Monday.

The tournament will feature regional teams from various parts of Pakistan, including Swat Cheeta, Swabi Champion, Sialkot Badshah, Rawalpindi Express, Buner Bahadur, Karachi Heroes, Lahore Sherdil, and Peshawar Leopards.

Entry to the "Meri Cricket Meri Jeet" festival will be free for cricket fans, with special programmes arranged for families and children.

Pakistani cricket legends Sarfraz Ahmed, Rashid Latif, and Imran Nazir will attend the event to encourage and support the players.

The event will also feature a lucky draw with various prizes, including a grand prize of a return air ticket to Pakistan.

Fans that catch the ball outside the boundary will have the opportunity to take pictures with the legendary Pakistani cricketers.

A joint meeting involving representatives from mainstream Pakistani media houses in Malaysia, the Malaysia Pakistan Business Council, and other dignitaries was held at a renowned Pakistani restaurant in Kuala Lumpur.

The meeting, chaired by Dato' Sri Nazir Mira Salam, Chairman of the Malaysia Pakistan Business Council, reviewed arrangements to promote a positive image of Pakistan through the cricket festival and to strengthen the bonds between the people of Malaysia and Pakistan.

The meeting also discussed plans to welcome Pakistani cricket superstars Sarfraz Ahmed, Imran Nazir, and Rashid Latif.

Dato' Sri Nazir Mira Salam and other officials thanked the organizers for elevating Pakistan's profile abroad and invited the Pakistani community in Malaysia to attend the event in large numbers.

To entertain the community, renowned Pakistani singers Jabran Raheel and Sofia Kaif will perform at the festival.

The meeting was attended by officials of the Pakistan Business Council Malaysia, including Humayun Habib, Muhammad Saleem, Muhammad Shuja, Irfan Latif Seifi, Waqar Ahmed Khan, Dato' Muhammad Jamil, MS Athar Qureshi, Haji Wajid Ali Khan, and several prominent social personalities and journalists.

Thousands of Pakistanis residing in Malaysia are expected to attend the event with their families and friends to witness the much-anticipated tournament featuring national heroes of Pakistan.

