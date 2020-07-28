Malaysia to host AFCCL East Groups G & H, knockout stage matches

Malaysia has been confirmed as the host for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League East Zone Group G and H matches as well as most of the knockout stage matches in the East Asia Zone, the AFC said on Tuesday

MALAYSIA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Malaysia has been confirmed as the host for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League East Zone Group G and H matches as well as most of the knockout stage matches in the East Asia Zone, the AFC said on Tuesday.

The matches are scheduled between Oct. 17 to Nov. 1, the Asian football governing body said in a statement.

Malaysia will also host a round of 16 match which will see teams advancing from the groups meeting on Nov.

4, two quarterfinal matches on Nov. 25 and one semifinal tie three days later.

All matches in the knockout stage will be played in single match ties, as well as the final, which is scheduled to be played in the West region.

The centralized venue for Group E and F matches as well as the remaining knockout stage matches is yet to be confirmed. The AFC had earlier confirmed Qatar as the centralized host for the group and knockout stage matches in the West region.