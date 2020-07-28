UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysia To Host AFCCL East Groups G & H, Knockout Stage Matches

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 05:34 PM

Malaysia to host AFCCL East Groups G & H, knockout stage matches

Malaysia has been confirmed as the host for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League East Zone Group G and H matches as well as most of the knockout stage matches in the East Asia Zone, the AFC said on Tuesday

MALAYSIA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Malaysia has been confirmed as the host for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League East Zone Group G and H matches as well as most of the knockout stage matches in the East Asia Zone, the AFC said on Tuesday.

The matches are scheduled between Oct. 17 to Nov. 1, the Asian football governing body said in a statement.

Malaysia will also host a round of 16 match which will see teams advancing from the groups meeting on Nov.

4, two quarterfinal matches on Nov. 25 and one semifinal tie three days later.

All matches in the knockout stage will be played in single match ties, as well as the final, which is scheduled to be played in the West region.

The centralized venue for Group E and F matches as well as the remaining knockout stage matches is yet to be confirmed. The AFC had earlier confirmed Qatar as the centralized host for the group and knockout stage matches in the West region.

Related Topics

Football Qatar Malaysia From Asia

Recent Stories

International webinar on the “Role of S&T for Na ..

3 minutes ago

AI powered robots will replace humans on shop floo ..

36 minutes ago

ADX lists capital increase shares of JULPHAR

36 minutes ago

Ministry of Health and Prevention supports plans t ..

36 minutes ago

UAE continues providing free healthcare services t ..

51 minutes ago

National economy is strong and resilient to overco ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.