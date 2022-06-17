Malaysian lecturer to train Pak athletics officials about game rules

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :An international qualified Malaysian lecturerwill trainPakistan athleticsofficialsabouttherulesand regulationsofthe game, Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) said on Friday.

The five-day Athletics Educational Course (Technical Officials education & Certification System (TOECS Level I course)will commence on Saturday at Jinnah Stadium, Pakistan sports Complex,Islamabad.

"It is a very positive sign for Pakistan athletics thatSuppaih Chinatamy (Malaysian lecturer) will be conducting this course in the most professionalmanner," Muhammad Zafar, Secretary AFP told media.

"This is an approved course from the World body of Athletics (World Athletics) and as many as20 technicalofficialsfromaffiliatedunitsofAFPwillparticipate inthe course.

"This course will play an important role in the smooth running of national athletics competitions in thefuture," he added. He said all arrangements for the smooth conduct of the course had been finalised.

/932