UrduPoint.com

Malaysian Lecturer To Train Pak Athletics Officials About Game Rules

Muhammad Rameez Published June 17, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Malaysian lecturer to train Pak athletics officials about game rules

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :An international qualified Malaysian lecturerwill trainPakistan athleticsofficialsabouttherulesand regulationsofthe game, Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) said on Friday.

The five-day Athletics Educational Course (Technical Officials education & Certification System (TOECS Level I course)will commence on Saturday at Jinnah Stadium, Pakistan sports Complex,Islamabad.

"It is a very positive sign for Pakistan athletics thatSuppaih Chinatamy (Malaysian lecturer) will be conducting this course in the most professionalmanner," Muhammad Zafar, Secretary AFP told media.

"This is an approved course from the World body of Athletics (World Athletics) and as many as20 technicalofficialsfromaffiliatedunitsofAFPwillparticipate inthe course.

"This course will play an important role in the smooth running of national athletics competitions in thefuture," he added. He said all arrangements for the smooth conduct of the course had been finalised.

/932

Related Topics

Pakistan World Sports Education Media All From

Recent Stories

Infinix premium phone NOTE 12 VIP is now available ..

Infinix premium phone NOTE 12 VIP is now available for order

3 minutes ago
 Careem’s new ‘Go Mini Saver’ ride to the res ..

Careem’s new ‘Go Mini Saver’ ride to the rescue!

6 minutes ago
 Hamza Lari Shares His Experience Shooting Film “ ..

Hamza Lari Shares His Experience Shooting Film “Imtehan” on vivo X80

7 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy denies news about cutting power ..

Ministry of Energy denies news about cutting power supply in commercial zones fr ..

9 minutes ago
 TECNO: Incredible Night-Time Photography Camon 19 ..

TECNO: Incredible Night-Time Photography Camon 19 Series Launched In New York

16 minutes ago
 Registration of Social Media Company

Registration of Social Media Company

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.