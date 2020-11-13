UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysia's Johor Out Of Champions League Over Virus Restrictions

Muhammad Rameez 16 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 03:40 PM

Malaysia's Johor out of Champions League over virus restrictions

Kuala Lumpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Malaysia's Johor Darul Ta'zim have withdrawn from Asia's Champions League after authorities refused to let them travel for the tournament due to coronavirus restrictions, officials said Friday.

The delayed Champions League East competition runs from November 18 to December 4 in a bio-secure "bubble" in Qatar, followed by knockout games leading up to the final in Doha on December 19.

But the Malaysian government decided Johor, who were second in Group G, would not be allowed to leave the country as its borders remain closed to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Technical director Alistair Edwards said the team were "extremely disappointed" but added: "We respect the decision by the Malaysian government and understand that such safety measures need to be enforced."The Southeast Asian nation, which has seen a spike in virus infections in recent weeks, banned most travel in and out of the country earlier this year, shortly after the pandemic emerged.

The Asian Football Confederation confirmed Johor had withdrawn from the region's premier club competition, leaving only three clubs in Group G.

Related Topics

Football Qatar Doha November December From Government Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PPP leader Jam Madad Ali dies of Coronavirus

15 minutes ago

Healthy lifestyle, balanced diet, daily excercise ..

21 minutes ago

Bollywood actors mourn death of stage and film act ..

39 minutes ago

European stock markets decline at open

21 minutes ago

Measures reviewed against smog

21 minutes ago

UK Embassy Declines to Comment on Detention of Rus ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.