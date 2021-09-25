Maldini scores first Milan goal on full Serie A debut

Daniel Maldini followed in his father's and grandfather's footsteps on Saturday by netting his first AC Milan goal on his full Serie A debut

Over 12 years since his father, club legend Paolo last played for the seven-time European champions, Maldini junior headed Milan into the lead at Spezia two minutes after half-time.

Former Italy defender Paolo Maldini, who won almost every honour in the game during his 25 years as a Milan player and is now the club's technical director, celebrated in the stands as his son was surrounded by teammates following the powerful header from Pierre Kalulu's cross.

The 19-year-old Maldini's grandfather Cesare Maldini, also a defender, won four league titles and the 1963 European Cup for the Rossoneri.

Daniel made his senior Milan debut as a late substitute during a 1-1 draw with Verona in February last year, and has played in a clutch of matches from the bench since.

He made his first Milan start in their Europa League qualifying match against Rio Ave the following October and has made three short appearances as a substitute this season, including seven minutes towards the end of a 3-2 defeat at Liverpool earlier this month.

Milan sat third in Serie A before their match at Spezia, two points behind Serie leaders Napoli and level with city rivals Inter Milan, who host Atalanta on Saturday evening.