Malik Cricket Academy Wins Peshawar Premier League-2020

Muhammad Rameez 38 seconds ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 07:14 PM

Malik Cricket Academy wins Peshawar Premier League-2020

Malik Cricket Academy Peshawar defeated Qambar Zalma by two wickets after a thrilling match and claimed the winner trophy of the Peshawar Premier League-2020 trophy played at Hayatabad Sports Complex on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Malik cricket academy Peshawar defeated Qambar Zalma by two wickets after a thrilling match and claimed the winner trophy of the Peshawar Premier League-2020 trophy played at Hayatabad sports Complex on Tuesday.

Special Administrator Hayatabad Sports Complex and International Athlete Syed Jafar Shah was the chief guest on this occasion. Along with him were prominent figures including MCA MD Malik Farman, Rashiduddin and large number spectators were also present.

The final of the Peshawar Premier League-2020 held at Hayatabad Sports Complex Cricket Ground was played between Malik Cricket Academy and Qambar Zalmae teams. After winning the toss and batting first, they scored 148 runs in the stipulated 20 overs Nadeem Kadir and Kamran scored 40 runs each. For Malik Cricket Academy Peshawar Azam-e-Azad, Fawad and Siddique bowled well and grabbed two wickets each.

In reply Malik Cricket Academy Peshawar's chased the target for 8 wickets in the last over. On which Azam scored 49, Shazib scored 40, Azam was declared man of the match for the best performances which played a crucial role in the team's success by scoring 18 runs in the last one over.

Shazib was declared the best batsman of the tournament. Fawad and Zahir combined for the best bowlers who grabbed 12 wickets each, while Fawad and Zahir combined. Academy of Country Club of Peshawar, Rawalpindi beat Daniel 89 runs in the semi-finals. Asad Afridi declared player of the tournament, giving access to the final. In which the Malik Cricket Academy Peshawar won the toss and batted first and scored 192 runs in reply to the Daniels Club team's 103-run stand.

