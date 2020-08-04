UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malik Iftikhar Clinch 2nd Position In Online World Wushu Kung-Fu Competition

Muhammad Rameez 26 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 05:34 PM

Malik Iftikhar clinch 2nd position in Online World Wushu Kung-Fu Competition

Pakistan Wushu Federation (PWF), President, Malik Iftikhar Ahmed has clinched the second position in the Online World Wushu Kung-Fu Competition

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Wushu Federation (PWF), President, Malik Iftikhar Ahmed has clinched the second position in the Online World Wushu Kung-Fu Competition.

"The competition which ran from April 15 to May 22 was hosted by the Chinese Wushu Association. As many as 31 countries and 1398 masters participated in the championship and I got the second position," Iftikhar Ahmed told APP.

He said he did ten power full kicks in only ten seconds and as many full body jumping push-ups in 10 seconds. "It was a combo of power kicking and arms strength 10 within 10 seconds in scenario of covid-19 through unedited videos. One in gym alone, practice hall, at home with family member and ten 60 kg doubles in 10 seconds," he said.

He said the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) President Lt. Gen. (R) Syed Arif Hasan, HI(M) and Secretary General Muhammad Khalid Mahmood have congratulated him on the victory.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan World China Iftikhar Ahmed April May Olympics Family From

Recent Stories

High time to realize dangers to Pakistan's existen ..

8 minutes ago

India pushing the region to brink of war, AJK Pres ..

8 minutes ago

Huawei Mobile Services Ecosystem Reaches New Heigh ..

13 minutes ago

HRW slams imposition of curfew in Occupied Kashmir

16 minutes ago

Cengiz Coskun says he received many marriage propo ..

24 minutes ago

UAE Government, UN75 launch ‘Future Possibilitie ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.