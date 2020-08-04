Malik Iftikhar clinch 2nd position in Online World Wushu Kung-Fu Competition

Pakistan Wushu Federation (PWF), President, Malik Iftikhar Ahmed has clinched the second position in the Online World Wushu Kung-Fu Competition

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Wushu Federation (PWF), President, Malik Iftikhar Ahmed has clinched the second position in the Online World Wushu Kung-Fu Competition.

"The competition which ran from April 15 to May 22 was hosted by the Chinese Wushu Association. As many as 31 countries and 1398 masters participated in the championship and I got the second position," Iftikhar Ahmed told APP.

He said he did ten power full kicks in only ten seconds and as many full body jumping push-ups in 10 seconds. "It was a combo of power kicking and arms strength 10 within 10 seconds in scenario of covid-19 through unedited videos. One in gym alone, practice hall, at home with family member and ten 60 kg doubles in 10 seconds," he said.

He said the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) President Lt. Gen. (R) Syed Arif Hasan, HI(M) and Secretary General Muhammad Khalid Mahmood have congratulated him on the victory.

