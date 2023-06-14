UrduPoint.com

Malik, Nadeem Discuss Plans To Motivate Youth Towards Sports

Muhammad Rameez Published June 14, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Malik, Nadeem discuss plans to motivate youth towards sports

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Chairman Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Commitee (NC) Haroon Malik and Olympian javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem on Wednesday discussed matters for devising plans to motivate youth towards sports.

Malik met Arshad Nadeem at Football House Lahore while Dr. Asad Abbas, Chairman Pakistan Olympic Medical Commision was also present on the occasion, said a press release.

Matters of sports and devising plans to motivate maximum youth towards sports came under discussion.

Malik appreciated the performance of Arshad in the Commonwealth Games 2022 and for bagging a gold medal for the longest distance of 78.

02m in the Javelin throw at the 34th National Games in Quetta.

He also highlighted the importance of motivating athletes and providing support to them in various ways.

Arshad expressed his gratitude to Haroon Malik for inviting him and appreciated the respect he received.

When athletes are appreciated for their hard work and accomplishments, it not only enhances their confidence but also inspires them to pursue even greater success. Such gestures can be fruitful for any sportsman, he said.

