UrduPoint.com

Malik Saad Club Wins Ramzan Football Challenge Cup

Muhammad Rameez Published April 28, 2022 | 03:55 PM

Malik Saad Club wins Ramzan Football Challenge Cup

Malik Saad Football Club clinched the Ramzan Football Challenge Cup organized by the Director of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Malik Saad Football Club clinched the Ramzan Football Challenge Cup organized by the Director of sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on Thursday.

The final match was ended in a draw with one goal each in the allotted time. Regional Sports Officer Peshawar Miss Gul Rukh and Assistant Commissioner Peshawar Anwar Akbar graced the occasion as guests.

Chief Coach Shafqatullah, Deputy Director Operations Jamshed Baloch, Administrator Peshawar Sports Complex Syed Jafar Shah, Assistant Director Operations Zakirullah, Administrator Tahmas Stadium Shaharyar, Zahir Shah and Anwar Khan were also present.

Khalid of King Star Football Club scored in the 11 minute through field attempt and Malik Saad club tied the tally in the 44th minute in a similar fashion.

Zeeshan Khan of Malik Saad Football Club equalized the match by scoring a beautiful goal due to which the match was decided on penalty kicks. Malik Saad Football Club took the lead 4-2 and thus won the match by 5-3.

Malik Saad Football Club goalkeeper Nadeem Jan was declared the best goal-keeper of the Cup as not only in the field he thwarted all rival attempts but also played a key role in saving three attempts of the King stars team in a penalty kicks process.

Ikramullah supervised the match with Zakir Khan and Hidayatullah while Imtiaz Ali Shah performed the duties of match commissioner. It should be noted that 16 best clubs of Peshawar participated in Flood Light Ramadan Football Challenge Cup 2022.

Related Topics

Football Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Flood Lead Jamshed Imtiaz Ali All Best Coach Ramadan

Recent Stories

Domestic season 2021-22 review concludes with day- ..

Domestic season 2021-22 review concludes with day-long seminar

15 minutes ago
 Some Polish Regions Left Without Gas Due to Sancti ..

Some Polish Regions Left Without Gas Due to Sanctions Against Novatek - Interior ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan Railways decides to run Quetta- Rawalpind ..

Pakistan Railways decides to run Quetta- Rawalpindi special Eid train

1 minute ago
 OGDCL posts Rs112.044 bln profit in third quarter ..

OGDCL posts Rs112.044 bln profit in third quarter of FY 2021-22

1 minute ago
 PTA bans advertisement of illegal housing societie ..

PTA bans advertisement of illegal housing societies on social media

4 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.