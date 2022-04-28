Malik Saad Club wins Ramzan Football Challenge Cup

Malik Saad Football Club clinched the Ramzan Football Challenge Cup organized by the Director of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Malik Saad Football Club clinched the Ramzan Football Challenge Cup organized by the Director of sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on Thursday.

The final match was ended in a draw with one goal each in the allotted time. Regional Sports Officer Peshawar Miss Gul Rukh and Assistant Commissioner Peshawar Anwar Akbar graced the occasion as guests.

Chief Coach Shafqatullah, Deputy Director Operations Jamshed Baloch, Administrator Peshawar Sports Complex Syed Jafar Shah, Assistant Director Operations Zakirullah, Administrator Tahmas Stadium Shaharyar, Zahir Shah and Anwar Khan were also present.

Khalid of King Star Football Club scored in the 11 minute through field attempt and Malik Saad club tied the tally in the 44th minute in a similar fashion.

Zeeshan Khan of Malik Saad Football Club equalized the match by scoring a beautiful goal due to which the match was decided on penalty kicks. Malik Saad Football Club took the lead 4-2 and thus won the match by 5-3.

Malik Saad Football Club goalkeeper Nadeem Jan was declared the best goal-keeper of the Cup as not only in the field he thwarted all rival attempts but also played a key role in saving three attempts of the King stars team in a penalty kicks process.

Ikramullah supervised the match with Zakir Khan and Hidayatullah while Imtiaz Ali Shah performed the duties of match commissioner. It should be noted that 16 best clubs of Peshawar participated in Flood Light Ramadan Football Challenge Cup 2022.