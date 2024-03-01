Malik Umar Khattab Khalil Memorial KP Junior Tennis Champion concluded

Shahwar Khan won the second Haji Malik Umar Khattab Khalil Memorial KP Junior Tennis Championship, defeating Shayan Afridi by 2-0 in the final, the score was 6-3 and 6-4

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Shahwar Khan won the second Haji Malik Umar Khattab Khalil Memorial KP Junior Tennis Championship, defeating Shayan Afridi by 2-0 in the final, the score was 6-3 and 6-4.

Former Provincial Sports Minister and President of the Provincial Olympic Association Syed Aqil Shah was the special guest. He was accompanied by Malik Umar Daraz, Professor Haji Iqbal, Malik Hidayatul Haq, Vice President of Provincial Tennis Association Umar Ayaz Khalil, Arshad Hussain, Coaches, Coaches Shaharyar Khan, Zakirullah, Nouman, Roman Gul and other personalities.

In the last U18 final, Shah Sawar Khan won the trophy by defeating Shayan Afridi by 6-3 and 6-4, in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior Tennis Championship held in Peshawar.

In the U10 final, Faizan Afridi defeated Ryan Umar Khalil by 6-3 m 6-4. In the U-14 final, M. Shayan won the title by defeating Mohammad Junaid by 6-2 and 6-3.

Similarly, in the U10 doubles, the duo of Ryan and Faizan won the title by defeating Salar and Shaharyar by 6-3 and 6-4. The tournament was organized with the support of international tennis players Kashan Umar, Ijaz Umar and Arshad Hussain and under the auspices of the Provincial Tennis Association in which more than hundred players participated in four different categories.