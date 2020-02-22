Malir Gymkhana, Alnoor and Pak Korangi win Ejaz Faruqi Invitation Cricket

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Three more matches decided in the All Karachi Prof.Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi Invitation cricket Tournament played at various grounds here.

The tournament was being organized by Rising Star Cricket Club with the Permission of Pakistan Cricket board.

Scores in brief : In the day"s first match Malir Gymkhana beat Fazal Hussain Cricket Club by 223 runs at Pak Star ground. Malir Gymkhana 391/5 in 45 overs. Ariz Kamal scored 118 with 15 fours and 2 sixes in 94 balls, Haris Ali Khan 117 in 79 balls (both Ariz Kamal and Haris Ali Khan added 245 runs for the 1st wicket partnership), Mohammad Waqas 73 with four boundaries and 5 sixes, Daniyal Ahsan 60 with 8 fours.

In reply Fazal Hussain CC scored 168 all-out in 30.3 overs.

Waseem Shah 37, Adnan Khan 36 Naseem Shah 26.

In the second match Alnoor Gymkhana beat United sports by 7 wickets at KCCA Stadium. United Sports 160 all-out in 40.2 overs. Hassan Jafri 32, Farhan Shah 31, Manzoor Shah 31. Test Cricketer Fawad Alam 3/14.

In their reply Alnoor Gymkhana scored 161/3 in 25.5 overs. Fawad 79 with 13 fours not out ( in 47 balls), Yawar Khan 48 with 4 fours .

Meanwhile in the third match Pak Korangi beat Delhi Boys Cricket Club by 8 wickets at Landhi Gymkhana ground. Delhi Boys CC 98 all-out in 31.1 overs. Masood Hurairr 54 with 6 fours and 2 sixes. Ghulam Hussain 4 for 27, Jaffer Qureshi 3 for 6, Zulfiqar 2/11.

In their turn Pak Korangi scored 99 with loss of 2 wickets in 12 overs. Waseem Ahmed 47 6 boundaries and 3 sixes not out.