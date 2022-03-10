Malir Sports defeat Babul Sports in KPT Gold Cup Invitation Football Tournament

Malir Shaheen Football Club Sports defeated Babul Sports Football Club by 4:3 goals on penalty shootouts after an exciting match of the Karachi Port Trust KPT Gold Cup Invitation Football Tournament at KPT Sports Complex Football Ground here on Thursday

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Malir Shaheen Football Club sports defeated Babul Sports Football Club by 4:3 goals on penalty shootouts after an exciting match of the Karachi Port Trust KPT Gold Cup Invitation Football Tournament at KPT Sports Complex Football Ground here on Thursday.

Both the teams scored 3 goals each in regular match time.

During the first half Babul Sports scored 3 goals while Malir Shaheen was only able to score one goal. Sameer scored two goals and Asmat scored one from Babul Sports. Rehmat Wali scored a solitary goal from Malir Shaheen.

Second half remained mostly in hands of Malir Shaheen who scored two more goals to level the score by 3 : 3 during regular match timings.

First goal was scored by Boral and the second by Faisal.