UrduPoint.com

Malir Sports Defeat Babul Sports In KPT Gold Cup Invitation Football Tournament

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 10, 2022 | 09:02 PM

Malir Sports defeat Babul Sports in KPT Gold Cup Invitation Football Tournament

Malir Shaheen Football Club Sports defeated Babul Sports Football Club by 4:3 goals on penalty shootouts after an exciting match of the Karachi Port Trust KPT Gold Cup Invitation Football Tournament at KPT Sports Complex Football Ground here on Thursday

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Malir Shaheen Football Club sports defeated Babul Sports Football Club by 4:3 goals on penalty shootouts after an exciting match of the Karachi Port Trust KPT Gold Cup Invitation Football Tournament at KPT Sports Complex Football Ground here on Thursday.

Both the teams scored 3 goals each in regular match time.

During the first half Babul Sports scored 3 goals while Malir Shaheen was only able to score one goal. Sameer scored two goals and Asmat scored one from Babul Sports. Rehmat Wali scored a solitary goal from Malir Shaheen.

Second half remained mostly in hands of Malir Shaheen who scored two more goals to level the score by 3 : 3 during regular match timings.

First goal was scored by Boral and the second by Faisal.

Related Topics

Football Sports Malir Gold From Karachi Port

Recent Stories

PTI to hold country's biggest-ever public meeting ..

PTI to hold country's biggest-ever public meeting at D-Chowk: Hammad Azhar

50 seconds ago
 Chief Minister directs admin to remain vigilant ag ..

Chief Minister directs admin to remain vigilant against dengue

51 seconds ago
 Makaneole for consolidated efforts towards gender ..

Makaneole for consolidated efforts towards gender equity, equality

54 seconds ago
 War in Ukraine offers redemption to maligned US in ..

War in Ukraine offers redemption to maligned US intel community

56 seconds ago
 Three facilitators of Kocha Risaldar blast killed: ..

Three facilitators of Kocha Risaldar blast killed: Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif

5 minutes ago
 Firecracker dealer held during crackdown

Firecracker dealer held during crackdown

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>