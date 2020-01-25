Malir Young Boys beats Karachi Kickers in Karachi Premier Football Cup

Malir Young Boys defeated Karachi Kickers by 4-3 in the opening match of the Karachi Premier Football Cup here on Saturday

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Malir Young Boys defeated Karachi Kickers by 4-3 in the opening match of the Karachi Premier Football Cup here on Saturday.

The Karachi Premier Football Cup 2020 is being organized by the Football Club Karachi in collaboration with the sports and Youth Affairs Department of Sindh at the Baloch Mujahid Football Stadium Ibrahim Haidari Karachi.

In the opening match, Malir Young Boys defeated Karachi Kickers by 4-3 on penalty shoot-out because the match was undecided in the regulation playing time.

A total 32 teams are participating in the event.