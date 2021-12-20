UrduPoint.com

Maloney Appointed Hibs Boss

Mon 20th December 2021

Maloney appointed Hibs boss

Hibernian appointed former Celtic and Aston Villa forward Shaun Maloney as the club's new manager on Monday

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Hibernian appointed former Celtic and Aston Villa forward Shaun Maloney as the club's new manager on Monday.

Maloney succeeds Jack Ross after working as an assistant manager to Belgium boss Roberto Martinez for the past three years.

The former Scottish international has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract at Easter Road.

"Shaun has been the standout candidate throughout this process as his idea of football is completely aligned with ours and the history of this football club," said Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell "He believes in attacking, possession-based football and has implemented it at the highest level with Roberto Martinez at Belgium.

" Hibs lost out narrowly to Celtic in the League Cup final on Sunday, going down 2-1 at Hampden.

However, it is their league form which saw Ross sacked earlier this month.

The Edinburgh side sit seventh in the Scottish Premiership having won just two of their last 11 games.

