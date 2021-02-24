UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mamelodi Sundowns Stay Top After Hilal And Mazembe Draw

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 09:23 PM

Mamelodi Sundowns stay top after Hilal and Mazembe draw

Al Hilal of Sudan and TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo drew 0-0 in Omdurman on Wednesday, leaving Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa top of Group B in the CAF Champions League

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Al Hilal of Sudan and TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo drew 0-0 in Omdurman on Wednesday, leaving Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa top of Group B in the CAF Champions League.

Sundowns have three points, Mazembe two and CR Belouizdad and Hilal one each with the South African and Algerian clubs playing their second round match only this Sunday.

The delayed fixture is set for Tanzanian commercial capital Dar es Salaam after Algerian authorities refused to allow Sundowns to enter the country because of coronavirus regulations.

It was the fifth time Hilal have hosted Mazembe in the marquee African club competition and the first time they have failed to score at home against the five-time Champions League winners.

A strong wind may have been welcomed by the players as they contended with 28 degrees celsius (82 fahrenheit) heat, but it led to a lot of poor football.

Hilal made four substitutions and Mazembe three without having much impact on a match which both teams seemed more determined not to lose than win.

Mazembe were reduced to 10 men in the closing minutes when Cameroonian Cedric Zemba was red-carded after being cautioned twice.

The Hilal line-up included Alvas Elvis Powell, a Jamaican international defender who moved to Sudan last year from Major League Soccer outfit Inter Miami.

Related Topics

Football Poor Omdurman Dar Es Salaam Powell Miami South Africa Sudan Congo May Sunday From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Election Commission of Pakistan publishes returned ..

3 minutes ago

Merkel Speaks Out Against Giving Preferences to Ci ..

6 minutes ago

Al Bowardi continues tours of IDEX 2021

26 minutes ago

Torino suspend training, league game at risk after ..

7 minutes ago

Crack down against fancy number plates launches

7 minutes ago

German Health Ministry Declines Comment on Berlin ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.