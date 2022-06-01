Mamoon, Abdullah, Haris win U11, U13 & U15 titles in KP Junior Squash

Mamoon Asif, Abdullah Zaman and Haris Ahmad clinched the titles of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior Age Group U11, U13 and U15 respectively here in the finals played at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex, Qayyum Stadium on Tuesday

Former Asian Gold Medalist and World No. 11 Mansoor Zaman was the chief guest on this occasion who witnessed the finals of the U11, U13 and U15 and later on gave away trophies and cash prizes to the winners and runners-up. More than 100 players took part in the U11, U13 and U15 Age Group Junior Squash Championship. Director Blue Tone Squash academy Wazir Gul, legendary Qamar Zaman, group captain (retd) Irfan Asghar, Senior Squash Coach Munawar Zaman, Tahir Iqbal, Alam Zeb, Muhammad Waseem, Niamat Ullah were also present.

The matches were supervised by Chief Referee Adil Faqir and Fazal Khalil along with other referees including coach and referee Riaz Khan.

The Championship was started on May 24, 2022 wherein more than 100 kids participated. In the U11 final Mamoon Asif defeated Abdul Qabir by 3-0, the score was (11-7, 11-4 and 11-9).

Mamoon Asif fully dominated the match.

In the U13 final Abdullah Zaman defeated Rehan Alamgi in straight sets, the score was (11-7, 11-7 and 11-8). Abdullah Zaman played excellent Game and did not give much time to Rehan Alamgir to strike back.

In the most thrilling final of the U15 category played between Haris and Mustafa Irfan wherein both gave each other a tough fight. The thrilling final was also enjoyed by capacity crowd present on this occasion including the guests.

Haris defeated Mustafa Irfan by 3-2, the score was (5-11, 13-11, 8-11, 11-7, and 11-7). Haris failed to click in the first set won by Mustafa Irfan but he staged a comeback in the second set and marched into victory at 13-11 before saving two set points. It was the third set in which Mustafa Irfan again won the set and later on Haris did not look behind and won two consecutive sets by 11-7 and 11-7.

At the end, the chief guest Mansoor Zaman and Wazir Gul gave away trophies and cash prizes to the winners and runners-up.