Man Arrested in Japan for Scattering Anti-Olympic Flyers From Subway Train - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2021) Police have arrested a 59-year-old man in the Japanese prefecture of Aichi for scattering flyers criticizing the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games from a subway train, national media reported on Sunday.

Yuji Usui was arrested after allegedly throwing several dozen flyers from the window of a running subway train in the prefecture's capital of Nagoya on Friday, hours before the opening ceremony of the sporting event in Tokyo, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing the local police.

The man was arrested by a police officer who happened to be on the same train on suspicion of forcible obstruction of business, the news agency said, noting the incident did not disrupt train services.

The Tokyo Olympics opened on Friday, with around 19,000 athletes taking part in the competitions. The opponents staged large-scale demonstrations across the Japanese capital that day, demanding the authorities to focus on COVID-19 response, not the Games.