Man City agree to sign Dortmund striker Haaland

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Manchester City said Tuesday they had reached an agreement to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund -- ending their hunt for a top-class centre-forward.

"Manchester City can confirm we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the club on 1st July 2022," the Premier League champions said in a statement.

"The transfer remains subject to the club finalising terms with the player." Haaland will move to the Etihad Stadium after City opted to trigger the forward's release clause, reportedly 75 million Euros (64 million, $79 million).

The deal for the 21-year-old ends City's long search for a specialist striker to replace record goalscorer Sergio Aguero, who left last year.

The club tried but failed in a high-profile attempt to prise England captain Harry Kane away from Tottenham Hotspur.

Haaland, whose father Alf-Inge played for City from 2000 to 2003, has been sensational since joining Dortmund from RB Salzburg in January 2020, scoring 85 goals in 88 appearances for the German side.

Earlier Tuesday, City manager Pep Guardiola dropped a heavy hint that Haaland was on his way to Manchester.

"Everybody knows the situation," he said. "I shouldn't talk because I don't like to talk about the future or next season. Borussia Dortmund and Man City told me I'm not allowed to say anything until it's completely done." City, who are the Premier League's top-scorers this season with 89 goals, have often played without a recognised striker this season.

Riyad Mahrez is their top scorer with 24 goals in all competitions, ahead of Raheem Sterling (16), Kevin De Bruyne (15) and Phil Foden (14).

City, who lead Liverpool by three points at the top of the Premier League table with just three games to go, are closing in on a fourth English league title in five years.