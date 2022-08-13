UrduPoint.com

Man City, Arsenal Maintain Perfect Premier League Start

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 13, 2022 | 11:01 PM

Man City, Arsenal maintain perfect Premier League start

Manchester City stormed ominously to the top of the Premier League, cruising to a 4-0 win over Bournemouth, while Gabriel Jesus opened his Arsenal account in a 4-2 win over Leicester on Saturday

As soaring temperatures across England meant water breaks at all this weekend's Premier League games, it was City who were on fire at the Etihad as promoted Bournemouth were blown away.

Erling Haaland failed to score on his home debut, but the Norwegian showed there is more to his game than goals as he used his strength before sliding in Ilkay Gundogan to open the scoring.

Kevin De Bruyne then took centre stage with a scintillating finish with the outside of his right foot to find the far corner before the Belgian turned provider for Phil Foden to make it 3-0 before half-time.

"I think we can go up a level," warned De Bruyne. "Leading 3-0 fairly quickly makes it easy."City eased off after the break but added to their lead 11 minutes from time when Jefferson Lerma turned Joao Cancelo's cross into his own net.

