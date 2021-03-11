UrduPoint.com
Man City Cruise Into Women's Champions League Quarters

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 10:55 PM

England striker Ellen White and United States World Cup winner Sam Mewis both scored twice as Manchester City beat Fiorentina 5-0 in Italy on Thursday to cruise into the Women's Champions League quarter-finals 8-0 on aggregate

Leading 3-0 after the first leg of their last-16 tie, City were 3-0 ahead by half-time in the return in Florence, with captain White scoring twice either side of a penalty by Scotland's Caroline Weir.

Mewis, 28, replaced Weir at half-time and added further goals, on the hour and then again on 79 minutes.

City, who are second in the English Women's Super League behind Chelsea, join the London club in Friday's draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals.

Chelsea knocked out Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, while holders Lyon were among the other clubs to ease through.

One last-16 tie is still to be completed, with Paris Saint-Germain taking a 5-0 first-leg lead to the Czech Republic, where they will face Sparta Prague next Wednesday.

