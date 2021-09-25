Manchester City ended their Chelsea hoodoo on Saturday, beating the European champions 1-0 while Bruno Fernandes missed a last-gasp penalty in Manchester United's shock defeat by Aston Villa

Gabriel Jesus' second-half strike proved decisive for Pep Guardiola's men, who gained a measure of revenge for three consecutive defeats by Chelsea, most notably in last season's Champions League final.

The win lifted the defending champions to 13 points alongside Liverpool, Chelsea and United, who conceded a late goal to Villa defender Kortney Hause before suffering the agony of the missed spot-kick.

Guardiola said this week that his side lacked a "weapon" to match Chelsea's record signing Romelu Lukaku or United's Cristiano Ronaldo to decide games inside the box.

But Brazilian forward Jesus ultimately made the difference for City, who could have won more convincingly but for a combination of wasteful finishing and some impressive last-ditch defending.

City started brightly, forcing Chelsea -- previously unbeaten this season in all competitions -- onto the back foot and went close in the opening minutes when Aymeric Laporte's header dropped wide.

The key moment came in the 53rd minute when Jesus got the break City deserved to open the scoring as his effort deflected off Jorginho to leave goalkeeper Edouard Mendy flat-footed.

The visitors had chances to double their lead. Jack Grealish drew a sharp save before Jesus was denied a second by Thiago Silva's goal-line clearance.

"Sometimes we believe we need a proper striker to finish, but the important thing is the way we play," Guardiola told the BBC.

"The most important thing is doing it as a team and as a unit. It's like last season. Sergio (Aguero) was injured all year and we won the Premier League.

"It's a good way to start this fascinating week that we have ahead of us (games against Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool)."