Man City go top, Leeds inflict more misery on Liverpool

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Manchester City moved top of the Premier League thanks to Kevin De Bruyne's stunning strike to beat Leicester 1-0 on Saturday, as Liverpool's five-year unbeaten home league run in front of fans was ended by a 2-1 defeat to Leeds.

Chelsea boss Graham Potter suffered a nightmare return to Brighton with a 4-1 defeat, while Tottenham came from 2-0 down to beat Bournemouth 3-2 and remain in third.

City were without the free-scoring Erling Haaland for the trip to the King Power due to a foot injury and were blunted up front without the Norwegian's firepower.

But one moment of magic from De Bruyne was enough as the Belgian's free-kick four minutes into the second half clipped the inside of the post on its way past Danny Ward.

City needed one brilliant save from Ederson to prevent another sensational strike from a Belgian international as he turned Youri Tielemans' volley onto the crossbar.

"I want this Kevin and we need this Kevin. The goals and assists he can do blind. But we need this type of involvement in the game and today that was the case," said City boss Pep Guardiola.

With Arsenal not in action until Sunday when they host Nottingham Forest, the victory lifts City one point ahead of the Gunners at the top of the table.

Liverpool now trail City by 13 points after suffering a first league defeat at Anfield in front of fans since losing to Crystal Palace in April 2017.

Leeds began the match second bottom of the table, but climbed to 15th with their first win in nine games courtesy of Crysencio Summerville's stunning 89th-minute winner.

Rodrigo's early opener for the visitors was quickly cancelled out by Mohamed Salah.

But Liverpool have now lost twice as many games in the first 12 league matches this season as they did in 38 last season.

Jurgen Klopp's men increasingly look like outsiders just for a return to the Champions League next season as they slip to ninth, still eight points adrift of the top four.

"We cannot qualify for the Champions League if you play as inconsistent as we do in the moment," said Klopp.