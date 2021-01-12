Man City group announces tie-up with Club Bolivar

Manchester City's umbrella ownership organisation City Football Group has set up a partnership with Bolivian outfit Club Bolivar, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday

The agreement will enable Bolivia's most successful club to tap into the City Football Group's (CFG's) expertise including in the areas of scouting and coaching.

"We are very pleased to grow our global presence through this important collaboration with Club Bolivar, City Football Group's first partner club," said CFG chief executive Ferran Sorriano.

He said the link would strengthen CFG's knowledge of, and network in, South American football.

Bolivar president Marcelo Claure said "a dream becomes reality" for the La Paz-based club, which boasts 29 league titles.

"We will utilise the expertise and advice that CFG brings to continue in our goal to place Bolivar as a top club in Latin America," he said.

CFG also owns 10 clubs across the world, including Manchester City, New York City, Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan, and Sichuan Jiuniu in China.

The stated aims of the group, established in 2013, include boosting participation in football and unearthing and developing the best football talent.