UrduPoint.com

Man City Hit Their Stride For Tilt At Man Utd's Treasured Treble

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 20, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Man City hit their stride for tilt at Man Utd's treasured treble

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Manchester United remain the only English club to have won the prized treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup, but Manchester City are closing in on the same feat.

City stormed into the Champions League semi-finals for the third consecutive season on Wednesday, completing a 4-1 aggregate triumph over Bayern Munich.

Mighty Real Madrid, who eliminated Pep Guardiola's men in the last four last season, await in the semi-finals.

If City can slay the defending champions, they would be huge favourites to finally end their quest to conquer Europe, with AC Milan or Inter Milan waiting in the final in Istanbul on June 10.

Domestically, City are already the dominant force as they go in search of a fifth Premier League title in six seasons.

Long-time pacesetters Arsenal hold a four-point lead at the top of the table but are showing signs of nerves after costly draws against Liverpool and West Ham.

City have a game in hand and home advantage next week when the Gunners visit the Etihad for a potential title decider.

Before then, Guardiola's men make the trip to Wembley on Saturday for what should be a routine passage to the FA Cup final.

Sheffield United are on the brink of securing a return to the Premier League next season, but it would be a huge surprise if the Championship side end City's 15-game unbeaten run, which stretches back to February.

Despite the arrival of Erling Haaland, who scored the 48th goal of his debut season in a 1-1 draw in Munich on Wednesday, there were plenty of doubts about City just a few months ago.

Guardiola uncharacteristically took aim at what he saw as his side's lack of hunger after a 4-2 win over Tottenham in January.

Less than a month later, Spurs beat them -- City's most recent defeat -- with Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Ruben Dias among those left on the bench.

All three have since been restored to Guardiola's most trusted starting line-up and City have achieved defensive solidity without blunting the effectiveness of Haaland.

"We're very confident, in a very good moment, the best moment of the season for the team," said midfielder Bernardo Silva.

"We struggled until February because we couldn't get in that usual run of the past years of winning 10, 15, 20 games in a row. Now the team is very consistent the way we are playing, we feel we have a chance in every competition and we are going for them." The odds on City matching Alex Ferguson's greatest achievement of his 26 years in charge of United have been slashed, with the club now the bookmakers' favourites for all three competitions they are in the hunt for.

But Guardiola has warned in recent weeks of the tightrope City must walk in chasing down Arsenal at the top of the Premier League, with one slip potentially proving fatal.

"We know how tough it is to get to this part of the season where if you drop your performance for one part of the game, you are out of one competition," said Silva.

"Next game is Sheffield, then it's Arsenal so it's going to be tough, but it's going to be fun.

"When you are a little kid you work to get to these moments and to enjoy as a football player. We're going to work very hard to bring some titles back home."

Related Topics

Football Europe Visit Liverpool Munich Same Istanbul Sheffield Lead Manchester United January February June All Best Top Real Madrid Manchester City Arsenal Bayern Premier League Tottenham AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th April 2023

7 hours ago
 CJP Bandial becomes top trend for rejecting Defenc ..

CJP Bandial becomes top trend for rejecting Defence Ministry’s plea for simult ..

14 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Kyrgyzst ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan

15 hours ago
 US Assures Israel Washington Taking Measures to Pr ..

US Assures Israel Washington Taking Measures to Prevent Further Data Leaks - Rep ..

16 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif conveys con ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif conveys condolences over loss of lives in ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.