Open Menu

Man City Join Liverpool At Top Of Premier League As Everton Win

Muhammad Rameez Published April 06, 2024 | 10:36 PM

Man City join Liverpool at top of Premier League as Everton win

Manchester City pulled level with Liverpool at the top of the Premier League on Saturday after beating Crystal Palace 4-2 as Everton secured a vital win in their bid to avoid relegation

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Manchester City pulled level with Liverpool at the top of the Premier League on Saturday after beating Crystal Palace 4-2 as Everton secured a vital win in their bid to avoid relegation.

City's Kevin De Bruyne netted twice and top-scorer Erling Haaland hit his 19th league goal of the season, with Rico Lewis also on the scoresheet.

The win lifts City to 70 points -- behind leaders Liverpool on goal difference -- ahead of Arsenal's match at Brighton later on Saturday, where a win for the Gunners would send them top.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool face a trip to mercurial Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday in the next chapter of a thrilling three-way title race.

Jean-Philippe Mateta gave Crystal Palace a shock early lead at Selhurst Park in the early kick-off but De Bruyne levelled in the 13th minute with a curler into the top corner to quell any nerves from the visitors.

Palace carried an attacking threat but Lewis put City ahead just after half-time and De Bruyne and Haaland combined for the third.

Midfielder De Bruyne added his second with a solo effort in the 70th minute -- his 100th goal for the club -- to make the game safe, before substitute Odsonne Edouard scored a consolation.

City boss Pep Guardiola hailed the Belgium international, who missed five months of the season with a hamstring injury he sustained in the opening match at Burnley.

"Sometimes it's Phil (Foden), Erling or Julian (Alvarez), today it was Kevin," he said.

"Without him we would not be able to win this. You talk about managers but players like Kevin make this game easy."

- Everton end miserable run -

Everton went into their match against second-from-bottom Burnley desperately searching for a spark of inspiration after a run of 13 Premier League matches without a win.

They struggled to impose themselves but benefited from a huge error from visiting goalkeeper Arijanet Muric in first-half stoppage time.

Muric took too much time to clear the ball and when he did it was straight at Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with the ball rebounding off the forward into the net.

The win means Everton are now four points above the relegation zone.

But the club need everything they can get as they wait nervously to find out if they will be handed a second points deduction this season for breaking Premier League financial rules.

Fourth-placed Villa, beaten in midweek by City, will rue a second-half collapse that could prove costly in their chase to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Unai Emery's men drew 3-3 against Brentford but only after tossing away a 2-0 lead.

Villa led 2-0 moments into the second half after goals from Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rodgers but three goals in nine minutes from Mathias Jorgensen, Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa turned the match on its head.

Watkins scored his second goal of the game in the 80th minute but Villa could not find a winner and they are just three points above fifth-placed Tottenham, who have two games in hand.

Carlton Morris scored a 90th-minute goal in Luton's 2-1 win against Bournemouth -- a result that leaves them in the relegation zone but now level on points with 17th-placed Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle beat Fulham 1-0 courtesy of a late goal from Bruno Guimaraes to keep alive their hopes of European football next season while West Ham came from behind to beat Wolves 2-1.

Related Topics

Football Newcastle Liverpool Bournemouth Brighton Luton Nottingham Lead Bryan Belgium Old Trafford Manchester United Sunday From Top Race Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police

ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police

16 seconds ago
 ASI killed in Bajaur IED blast

ASI killed in Bajaur IED blast

17 seconds ago
 Ayuso triumphs in depleted Tour of the Basque Coun ..

Ayuso triumphs in depleted Tour of the Basque Country finale

4 minutes ago
 Mehbooba Mufti condemns BJP's actions, calls J&K p ..

Mehbooba Mufti condemns BJP's actions, calls J&K prison state

19 seconds ago
 RPO pledges swift action on business community con ..

RPO pledges swift action on business community concerns

8 seconds ago
 Ration distributed among transgender community at ..

Ration distributed among transgender community at Tahafuz Center

9 seconds ago
Belgian Kopecky wins thrilling women's Paris-Rouba ..

Belgian Kopecky wins thrilling women's Paris-Roubaix

12 seconds ago
 Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

14 seconds ago
 PM arrives in Saudi Arabia on three day visit

PM arrives in Saudi Arabia on three day visit

2 seconds ago
 Leverkusen on cusp of first Bundesliga title after ..

Leverkusen on cusp of first Bundesliga title after Bayern loss

4 seconds ago
 vivo V30 5G: Insights from Pakistan's Tech Experts ..

Vivo V30 5G: Insights from Pakistan's Tech Experts and Lifestyle Influencers

1 hour ago
 40 arrested over Kite Flying Act violation in 24 h ..

40 arrested over Kite Flying Act violation in 24 hours

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports