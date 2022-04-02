UrduPoint.com

Man City Leapfrog Liverpool After Reds Claim Premier League Top Spot

Muhammad Rameez Published April 02, 2022 | 11:08 PM

Manchester City kept their cool under pressure on Saturday, cruising past Burnley 2-0 after Liverpool briefly replaced the long-time Premier League leaders at the top of the table

Elsewhere, Christian Eriksen scored as Brentford came from behind to beat third-placed Chelsea 4-1 -- their first victory against their London rivals since 1939.

Jurgen Klopp's men, who trailed City by 14 points in January, took pole position as Diogo Jota's header and a late Fabinho penalty saw off lowly Watford 2-0 in the early kick-off.

But Kevin De Bruyne eased any City nerves in the early minutes of their match against relegation-threatened Burnley and Ilkay Gundogan put them in cruise control.

Pep Guardiola and Klopp are locked in a thrilling shootout at the top of the English top flight, with just eight matches remaining of the season.

Just over two months ago Klopp's side appeared out of the running but a 10th consecutive league win briefly took them two points clear of their northwest rivals.

Next week the two heavyweights clash at the Etihad in a mouthwatering fixture that could potentially decide the destination of the title.

The two teams also meet in the FA Cup semi-finals later this month and both are involved in the Champions League quarter-finals in the coming week.

Quadruple-chasing Liverpool did not have the easy afternoon Klopp would have hoped for against Roy Hodgson's Watford, who are fighting for their lives.

The home side needed Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker to be at his best to keep out Juraj Kucka before Jota nipped in ahead of Ben Foster to head in his 20th goal of the season midway through the first half.

But there was a nervousness around Anfield as the visitors refused to wilt and they even had a glorious chance to equalise in the second period.

Liverpool had to wait until a minute from time to get the two-goal cushion they desired when Kucka wrestled Jota to the ground from a corner.

Fabinho took responsibility from the spot and smashed into the top corner.

Klopp, who won the Premier League with Liverpool in 2020, said becoming English champions was his top priority after the Reds topped the table for the first time this year.

"The Premier League is the most important competition," said the German, whose side have already won the League Cup this season.

"A big two months (ahead) hopefully. This week can decide a lot about how May will be. The boys created a top-class basis and now we have to use it."

