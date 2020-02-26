UrduPoint.com
Man City Lodge Appeal Against European Ban: Sports Court

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 05:33 PM

Man City lodge appeal against European ban: sports court

Manchester City's appeal against their two-year European ban has been officially registered by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, CAS announced on Wednesday

Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Manchester City's appeal against their two-year European ban has been officially registered by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, CAS announced on Wednesday.

The Premier League club have vowed to fight the sanction imposed by UEFA on February 14 for breaching financial fair play regulations.

Although CAS did not indicate a time-frame for the appeal process, it is expected to take several months.

In a statement, CAS said: "The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has registered an appeal filed by Manchester City football club against the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA)."

