UrduPoint.com

Man City Prove Too Strong For Burnley

Muhammad Rameez 44 seconds ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 09:59 PM

Man City prove too strong for Burnley

Manchester City remained on Liverpool's tails at the top of the Premier League by seeing off Burnley 2-0 at the Etihad thanks to goals from Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne on Saturday

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Manchester City remained on Liverpool's tails at the top of the Premier League by seeing off Burnley 2-0 at the Etihad thanks to goals from Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's men were far from their fluent best, but did enough to remain just one point behind the leaders.

Silva snapped up the rebound after Nick Pope denied Phil Foden early on before De Bruyne's blast made the game safe 20 minutes from time.

Raheem Sterling's suggestion he could look to leave City if he is not afforded more minutes caught Guardiola unaware when he faced the media on Friday.

Guardiola responded by handing the England international a rare Premier League start this season among five changes from a 2-2 draw at Liverpool before the international break.

But Sterling struggled to make an impact in a disjointed first 45 minutes from the hosts.

Silva continued his bright early season form as his side's standout performer.

The Portuguese started the move for the opening goal by picking out Foden at the edge of the area and when his shot was parried by Pope, Silva followed up to smash home the rebound.

Burnley had lost 5-0 on their four previous visits to the Etihad and Pope spread himself to save brilliantly from Joao Cancelo moments later to prevent the floodgates opening once more.

But it was the Clarets who came closest to scoring as the half-time whistle approached.

Maxwel Cornet scored four goals in three appearances for Lyon against City in the Champions League and the Ivorian should have been the scourge of the English champions again.

Zack Steffen, deputising for Ederson due to his late return from international duty with Brazil, saved a one-on-one with Cornet before the forward blasted a second attempt over.

Josh Brownhill then fired just wide a good chance to equalise before the break.

Burnley were also unfortunate when Aymeric Laporte was shown just a yellow card for a dangerous sliding challenge on Dwight McNeil.

City upped the tempo at the start of the second-half with Sterling restored to his favoured position on the left of the front three.

Riyad Mahrez hit the bar from Sterling's cut-back before Foden just did not get enough on an attempted lob over Pope.

The second goal City craved to make sure of the three points also had a hint of controversy.

Again Burnley were less than impressed with referee Martin Atkinson as Mahrez collided with Ashley Westwood to allow the ball to break to De Bruyne, who crashed the ball high past Pope.

Chris Wood should have halved the visitors' arrears when he blasted over with just Steffen to beat, but his lack of composure showed why Burnley remain without a league win this season.

Related Topics

Liverpool Lyon Brazil Media From Best Top Manchester City Premier League

Recent Stories

&#039;Art and Architecture Series&#039; showcases ..

&#039;Art and Architecture Series&#039; showcases distinct features of Sheikh Za ..

15 minutes ago
 Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) only way to curb Islamophobi ..

Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) only way to curb Islamophobia: Tahir Ashrafi

44 seconds ago
 Pakistan to collaborate with Cyberport Authority H ..

Pakistan to collaborate with Cyberport Authority Hong Kong

45 seconds ago
 Haaland scores twice on comeback as Dortmund go to ..

Haaland scores twice on comeback as Dortmund go top

47 seconds ago
 Pakistan donates another 16 truckloads of relief g ..

Pakistan donates another 16 truckloads of relief goods to Afghanistan

7 minutes ago
 Kohli hails impact of 'inspirational' mentor Dhoni ..

Kohli hails impact of 'inspirational' mentor Dhoni

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.