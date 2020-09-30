London, Sept 29 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Manchester City announced the signing of Portuguese international centre-back Ruben Dias on a six-year deal from Benfica on Tuesday.

Benfica on Sunday confirmed they had reached an agreement to sell Dias for 68 million Euros (£62 million, $79 million) plus an extra 3.6 million euros in potential bonuses, with Nicolas Otamendi heading in the opposite direction for 15 million euros.