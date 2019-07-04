UrduPoint.com
Man City Sign Rodri On Five-year Deal From Atletico Madrid: Club

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 04:54 PM

Man City sign Rodri on five-year deal from Atletico Madrid: club

Premier League champions Manchester City on Thursday announced the signing of Spain midfielder Rodri on a five-year deal from Atletico Madrid

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Premier League champions Manchester City on Thursday announced the signing of Spain midfielder Rodri on a five-year deal from Atletico Madrid.

Rodri, 23, officially became a City player a day after the La Liga club revealed the 70-million-euro ( 63 million) release clause in his contract had been triggered.

"Manchester City are delighted to announce the signing of Spanish midfielder Rodri," said a statement on the club's website.

