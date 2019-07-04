Man City sign Rodri on five-year deal from Atletico Madrid: club

Premier League champions Manchester City on Thursday announced the signing of Spain midfielder Rodri on a five-year deal from Atletico Madrid

Rodri, 23, officially became a City player a day after the La Liga club revealed the 70-million-euro ( 63 million) release clause in his contract had been triggered.

"Manchester City are delighted to announce the signing of Spanish midfielder Rodri," said a statement on the club's website.