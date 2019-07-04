UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man City Sign Spain International Rodri For Club Record Fee

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 04:59 PM

Man City sign Spain international Rodri for club record fee

Premier League champions Manchester City on Thursday announced the signing of Spain midfielder Rodri on a five-year deal from Atletico Madrid for a club record fee

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Premier League champions Manchester City on Thursday announced the signing of Spain midfielder Rodri on a five-year deal from Atletico Madrid for a club record fee.

Rodri, 23, officially became a City player a day after the La Liga club revealed the 70-million-euro (�63 million) release clause in his contract had been triggered.

"Manchester City are delighted to announce the signing of Spanish midfielder Rodri," said a statement on the club's website.

The value of the release clause eclipses the reported �60 million City paid Leicester for Algeria international Riyad Mahrez last year.

Rodri said: "What City have achieved in the last two years has been amazing and I'm looking forward to being part of such a talented squad.

"It's not just the titles they have won, but the way they have managed it, playing attacking football at all times. It's a style that excites me, as do the club's ambitions."

Related Topics

Football Leicester Spain Algeria All From Atletico Madrid Manchester City Premier League Million

Recent Stories

FBR serves notice to parents paying Rs2 lac school ..

2 minutes ago

Woman burns husband to death in Mardan

8 minutes ago

Man kills cousin over minor dispute in Sargodha

4 minutes ago

PU declares results in Lahore

1 minute ago

US-Pakistan Centre for Advanced Studies in Water ( ..

1 minute ago

CAA launches 'Clean and Green Pakistan Phase 2 at ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.