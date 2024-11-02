Open Menu

Man City Suffer Shock 2-1 Premier League Loss At Bournemouth

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 02, 2024 | 11:23 PM

Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth

Manchester City's 32-match unbeaten run in the Premier League came to an shuddering end in a 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth on Saturday as Liverpool took full advantage to climb to the top of the table

Bournemouth, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Manchester City's 32-match unbeaten run in the Premier League came to an shuddering end in a 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth on Saturday as Liverpool took full advantage to climb to the top of the table.

Pep Guardiola's men had not lost in the league since their defeat to Aston Villa on December 6 last year but from the first moments on the south coast Andoni Iraola's side looked a match for them.

The Cherries struck in each half through Antoine Semenyo and Evanilson to take a firm grip on the match.

It looked at times as though Bournemouth would run away from City. Marcus Tavernier struck a post at 2-0 to leave the visitors clinging on by their fingertips, before Josko Gvardiol set up a nervous finish when he headed in Ilkay Gundogan's cross.

Guardiola said the champions were struggling with their lengthy injury list.

"It is what it is. We have few players with a lot of minutes and a lot of players with no minutes -- the balance is a bit uncomfortable," he told the BBC.

"We played good against Spurs but today we could not handle their intensity that they had and that's why we lost the game."

A depleted City were beaten for the first time this season in any competition in the League Cup against Tottenham in midweek.

Guardiola had told his players they would need to play through the pain and there were starts for Gvardiol, Kyle Walker and Manuel Akanji, all of whom had been doubts.

Kevin De Bruyne was fit enough only for the bench where he was flanked by three teenagers without a Premier League appearance between them.

John Stones and Ruben Dias were absent from the squad entirely and City could have used the central defensive pair during a first 20 minutes in which Bournemouth attacked fearlessly.

The visitors fell behind in the ninth minute when Milos Kerkez cut the ball back to Semenyo who, having trodden on the ball in his haste to shoot, recovered to turn Gvardiol and angle a finish wide of Ederson.

Kerkez produced an outstanding block tackle on Bernardo Silva to preserve the lead then Erling Haaland dragged City's best chance of the first half wide.

Semenyo and Justin Kluivert were a constant threat to the visitors' defence.

The outstanding Kerkez was again the architect of the second goal, rocketing clear of Walker down the left and crossing to where Ake and Gvardiol had abandoned Evanilson in the middle, giving the Brazilian room to pick his corner.

Tavernier fired against the inside of the post as Bournemouth threatened to overwhelm City.

Gvardiol's header offered late hope and City might have levelled had Mark Travers not beaten Haaland's effort off the line in stoppage time.

Phil Foden then fired inches wide with the final kick as Bournemouth held on.

City are two points behind Liverpool, who came from behind to beat Brighton 2-1 at Anfield but third-placed Arsenal lost 1-0 at Newcastle.

kca-jw/dj

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Related Topics

Threatened Newcastle Liverpool Bournemouth Brighton Lead December Post All From Best Top Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

9th Multidisciplinary Student Research Internation ..

9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..

2 minutes ago
 Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

24 minutes ago
 Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

26 minutes ago
 APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycli ..

APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy

26 minutes ago
 Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LC ..

Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI

27 minutes ago
 Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

27 minutes ago
Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountabil ..

Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability

27 minutes ago
 Acting President, PM laud security forces for oper ..

Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..

27 minutes ago
 Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly A ..

Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast

27 minutes ago
 7 killed, 6 injured in traffic accident in Buner

7 killed, 6 injured in traffic accident in Buner

57 minutes ago
 FBR rebuts claims of IMF rejecting revision of tar ..

FBR rebuts claims of IMF rejecting revision of targets

57 minutes ago
 Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds open ..

Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds open court

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports