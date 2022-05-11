UrduPoint.com

Man City V Liverpool -- Premier League Run-in

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 11, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Man City v Liverpool -- Premier League run-in

Birmingham, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Liverpool moved back level on points with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League after grinding out a 2-1 win at Aston Villa on Tuesday.

Sadio Mane's winner 25 minutes from time kept the Reds in the hunt for a historic quadruple, but they will need a favour from City in the defending champions' final three games of the season.

City have a game in hand at Wolves on Wednesday and still have a three-goal cushion on goal difference even if they do stumble on the finishing straight.

The remaining Premier League fixtures for both teams: Manchester City May 11: Wolves (away) May 15: West Ham (away) May 22: Aston Villa (home) LiverpoolMay 17: Southampton (away)May 22: Wolves (home).

