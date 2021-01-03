UrduPoint.com
Man City Without Ederson, Torres For Trip To Chelsea

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 09:30 PM

London, Jan 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :American goalkeeper Zack Steffen was handed his Premier League debut for Manchester City's trip to Chelsea on Sunday with Ederson among the members of Pep Guardiola's side self-isolating due to a positive coronavirus test.

City's clash at Everton on Monday was postponed after three new cases were detected following four positive tests on Christmas Day, including for Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker.

The other players absent are Ferran Torres, Eric Garcia and Tommy Doyle.

Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake are also sidelined by injury, but Guardiola was forced to make just three changes from City's last outing against Newcastle on Boxing Day.

Benjamin Mendy is part of the travelling squad at Stamford Bridge despite City launching an investigation into reports the French international flouted coronavirus restrictions by hosting a New Year's Eve party.

"The club is disappointed to learn of the transgression and will be conducting an internal investigation," City said in a statement.

More Stories From Sports

