UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man City's Clash At Everton Postponed Due To Multiple Covid-19 Cases

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 10:05 PM

Man City's clash at Everton postponed due to multiple Covid-19 cases

Manchester City's Premier League visit to Everton on Monday was postponed after multiple new positive tests for coronavirus were detected at City, the club confirmed

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Manchester City's Premier League visit to Everton on Monday was postponed after multiple new positive tests for coronavirus were detected at City, the club confirmed.

"Based on strong medical advice the Premier League, in consultation with both clubs, have decided to postpone the fixture," City said in a statement.

City announced on Christmas Day there had been four positive tests at the club for players Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus and two staff members.

"After the latest round of Covid-19 testing, the club returned a number of positive cases, in addition to the four already reported on Christmas Day," City's statement added.

"With the security of the bubble compromised, there posed a risk that the virus could spread further amongst the squad, the staff and potentially beyond." The club's training ground will now close for an "indeterminate period" with further testing on players and staff to take place before it can reopen.

City are due to face Chelsea away in the Premier League on Sunday.

It is just the second time that a Premier League match has been postponed due to Covid-19 since the 2019/20 season resumed in June.

Aston Villa's clash with Newcastle earlier this month was called off due to an outbreak at Newcastle's training ground.

City manager Pep Guardiola's mother died of coronavirus earlier this year and speaking after Saturday's 2-0 win over Newcastle, he said the health of his players must take priority.

"What we want is that Gabriel and Kyle don't get worse and can be asymptomatic and pass this 8-10 days without tough symptoms," said Guardiola.

"Covid is here. It is not just here in Man City, it is all around the world attacking hard so that's why we have to be careful and what we want is the next days is for them not to have symptoms and recover."

Related Topics

World Christmas Visit Died Newcastle Manchester June Sunday All Chelsea Manchester City Premier League Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PPP not to resign from assemblies: Faisal Vawda

6 seconds ago

Slovenians hope for easier ride in 2021 with decor ..

6 minutes ago

Top Ukraine judge probed for witness tampering

6 minutes ago

Burkina president vows push for security at inaugu ..

6 minutes ago

Real resume Atletico chase as Messi absent for Bar ..

9 minutes ago

CPEC International Cooperation Coordination Workin ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.