UrduPoint.com

Man City's De Bruyne Voted Premier League Player Of The Season

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 21, 2022 | 08:19 PM

Man City's De Bruyne voted Premier League Player of the season

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was named the Premier League's Player of the season on Saturday, with his team-mate Phil Foden taking the Young Player prize for a second successive year

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was named the Premier League's Player of the season on Saturday, with his team-mate Phil Foden taking the Young Player prize for a second successive year.

De Bruyne has notched a career-best 15 league goals and 13 assists to secure the fans' award for the second time after also winning it in 2019-20.

The Belgian finished above City team-mate Joao Cancelo, Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah, West Ham's Jarrod Bowen, Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, Southampton's James Ward-Prowse and Tottenham's Son Heung-min.

"To win this award for a second time is an achievement that I'm really proud of," De Bruyne said.

"There is so much quality in the Premier League and it is a pleasure to be nominated with so many other great players who have had incredible seasons for their clubs." De Bruyne is the fourth player to win the award twice after Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo and Nemanja Vidic.

Foden has been instrumental in City's bid to retain the Premier League title, scoring nine goals and producing five assists.

The 21-year-old has matched his goal and assist totals from last season and could surpass them in City's Premier League title decider against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's side are one point clear of second placed Liverpool and will be guaranteed to win a fourth English title in five seasons if they beat Villa at the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool would win the title if they defeat Wolves and City drop points.

"I'm very proud to have won this award for a second season in a row," Foden said.

"There are so many talented young players in the Premier League this season and it's a real honour to win it again.

"I have been really happy with my performances this season and it has been great to contribute to this team in what will hopefully be another successful year for us all."Foden finished ahead of Alexander-Arnold, Chelsea's Mason Mount, West Ham's Declan Rice, Arsenal duo Saka and Aaron Ramsdale and Crystal Palace pair Conor Gallagher and Tyrick Mitchell.

Related Topics

Young Bowen Liverpool Southampton Mitchell Sunday All From Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Sundas Foundation delegation calls on Chief Minist ..

Sundas Foundation delegation calls on Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz

54 seconds ago
 Govt taking steps for preservation city of Saints ..

Govt taking steps for preservation city of Saints heritage: Secy Tourism

56 seconds ago
 Routes for Green, Blue Line buses approved: CDA

Routes for Green, Blue Line buses approved: CDA

57 seconds ago
 'Timely registration of vote responsibility of eve ..

'Timely registration of vote responsibility of every citizen'

59 seconds ago
 Fight 40C plus temperature by retaining moisture i ..

Fight 40C plus temperature by retaining moisture in soil in citrus orchards, say ..

1 minute ago
 CTD arrests five 'suspected terrorists'

CTD arrests five 'suspected terrorists'

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.