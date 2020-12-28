Man City's Game At Everton Postponed Due To Covid-19 Cases: Club
Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 09:52 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Manchester City's Premier League visit to Everton on Monday was postponed after multiple new positive tests for coronavirus were detected at City, the club confirmed.
"Based on strong medical advice the Premier League, in consultation with both clubs, have decided to postpone the fixture," City said in a statement.