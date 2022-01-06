UrduPoint.com

Man City's Guardiola Tests Positive For Covid In Major Outbreak: Club

Muhammad Rameez Published January 06, 2022 | 06:16 PM

Man City's Guardiola tests positive for Covid in major outbreak: club

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has tested positive for coronavirus, with 21 players and staff now isolating for Covid-related reasons, the club said on Thursday

Manchester, United Kingdom, Jan 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has tested positive for coronavirus, with 21 players and staff now isolating for Covid-related reasons, the club said on Thursday.

"The City manager recorded a positive test on Tuesday along with assistant Juanma Lillo. Both are now isolating, along with a number of other positive cases within the City first-team bubble," City said in a statement.

Guardiola will miss Friday's FA Cup trip to Swindon Town, but the match is still scheduled to go ahead despite City being without seven first-team players and 14 backroom staff.

