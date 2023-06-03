UrduPoint.com

Man City's Gundogan Scores Fastest-ever FA Cup Final Goal

Muhammad Rameez Published June 03, 2023 | 10:32 PM

Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan scored the fastest goal in FA Cup final history on Saturday, slamming the ball past Manchester United's David de Gea with just 12 seconds on the clock

Treble-chasing City came into the match at Wembley as firm favourites but could not have dreamed of such a start in the London sunshine.

The goal beat the previous record of 25 seconds set by Everton's Louis Saha in the 2009 final against Chelsea.

City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega hit a long ball that was headed on and landed at the feet of Gundogan, who lashed home from the edge of the box, giving De Gea no chance.

Bruno Fernandes equalised for United from the penalty spot in the 33rd minute after VAR ruled Jack Grealish had handled in the area and the sides went in level at the break.

City, who have already wrapped up the Premier League title, are aiming to match United's 1999 treble by winning the FA Cup and beating Inter Milan in the Champions League final on June 10.

