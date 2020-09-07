Manchester City players Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have tested positive for coronavirus, the Premier League club announced on Monday

London (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Manchester City players Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have tested positive for coronavirus, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

City said in a statement that both players were self-isolating in accordance with Premier League and government rules.

"Neither is displaying symptoms of the virus," the statement said.

"Everyone at the Club wishes Riyad and Aymeric a speedy recovery ahead of their return to training and the new season."Manchester City's first Premier League match is against Wolves on September 21.