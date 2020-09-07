Man City's Mahrez And Laporte Test Positive For Coronavirus
Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 03:55 PM
London (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Manchester City players Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have tested positive for coronavirus, the Premier League club announced on Monday.
City said in a statement that both players were self-isolating in accordance with Premier League and government rules.
"Neither is displaying symptoms of the virus," the statement said.
"Everyone at the Club wishes Riyad and Aymeric a speedy recovery ahead of their return to training and the new season."Manchester City's first Premier League match is against Wolves on September 21.