UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man United Sign Monaco Teenager Mejbri

Muhammad Rameez 16 seconds ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 06:40 PM

Man United sign Monaco teenager Mejbri

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :Manchester United have won the race to sign Monaco's highly-rated teenager Hannibal Mejbri, the Premier League club announced on Sunday.

Mejbri's future has been a hot topic since United, Manchestsign Monaco teenager Mejbrier City, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Lyon were reported to be competing for the 16-year-old's signature.

United revealed they had "reached an agreement with Monaco for Hannibal Mejbri to join the club subject to FIFA approval".

Reports claim the deal is worth up to £9.3 million ($11.1 million), with the Ligue 1 club receiving half up front and the rest in potential add-ons.

France youth international Mejbri will complete the switch to United when he turns 17 in January.

He was reported to have visited United's training ground with his parents, meeting the club's French stars Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial, who encouraged him to move to Old Trafford.

Mejbri only joined Monaco in a £1 million deal in August last year having had spells in the academies at Paris FC and AC Boulogne-Billancourt.

United have confirmed three other under-18 players have received the required clearances.

Dillon Hoogewerf has arrived from Ajax and Mateo Mejia from Real Zaragoza, while goalkeeper Johan Guadagno has joined from IF Brommapojkarna.

Related Topics

FIFA Liverpool Lyon Paris Monaco Zaragoza Old Trafford Manchester United January August Sunday From Agreement Race Bayern Premier League Million

Recent Stories

UAE Rulers congratulate President of Chad on Indep ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed exchange Ei ..

4 hours ago

Emirati soldiers in Yemen congratulate UAEâ€™s lea ..

5 hours ago

41.3 million passengers thru Dubai International i ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Eid well-wishers

6 hours ago

UAE leaders receive Eid greetings from Arab, Islam ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.