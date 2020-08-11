UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Utd Beat Copenhagen After Extra Time In Europa League Quarter-final

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 09:00 AM

Man Utd beat Copenhagen after extra time in Europa League quarter-final

Cologne, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Bruno Fernandes scored a penalty in extra time as Manchester United scraped past FC Copenhagen 1-0 on Monday in the quarter-finals of the Europa League, reshaped into an eight-team straight knockout tournament in Germany due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Portugal international notched his competition-best seventh goal of the season as United set up a semi-final clash against Sevilla or Wolves, joining Inter Milan in the last four following the Italian side's 2-1 victory over Bayer Leverkusen in Dusseldorf.

Related Topics

Germany Portugal Manchester United Sevilla Inter Milan Coronavirus

Recent Stories

&#039;UAE Volunteers Campaign&#039; launches &#039 ..

10 hours ago

ICA extends deadline for holders of expired entry ..

8 hours ago

Stocks unfazed by latest spike in US-China tension ..

8 hours ago

About 100 Opposition Activists Flock at Minsk's Yu ..

8 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed names Abu Dhabi University&#039;s ..

11 hours ago

UAE global pioneer in driving research and develop ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.